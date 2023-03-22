Oklahoma man arrested for asking stripper for sex with child

An Oklahoma man was arrested Monday for asking a mother to pimp her 2-year-old daughter out to him, police said.

Michael Jon Overby, 32, was booked on charges of lewd indecent proposals or acts to a child and access to a computer with unlawful intent, the Oklahoma City police department said.

The man allegedly set out on his prevented scheme after meeting a dancer at the Red Dog Saloon on March 12.

Overby texted her shortly after her meeting at the popular strip joint, court records obtained by Fox 25 show.

“Do you allow sex with your daughter?” the 32-year-old man allegedly asked.

The mother responded that they’d “have to talk in person.”

Instead, she reported him to the cops four days later and helped facilitate his arrest.





At the request of the police, the mother invited Overby to her her apartment under the pretense of primping out her daughter.

“I have been thinking about it. You are not going to do anything to physically hurt her?” the woman wrote before asking what Overby thought a fair price would be.

Overby allegedly showed up at her home Monday, where Oklahoma cops took him into custody.

He is being held on $200,000 bail.