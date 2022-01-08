Oklahoma Couple Accused of Having Sex After Gruesome Love Triangle Slaying

Tulsa Police Department

A murder suspect in Oklahoma allegedly admitted to police that he and his fellow suspect had sex in the victim’s bed as they could hear her “struggling to live” in the next room.

According to an affidavit from Tulsa police, obtained by local outlet KNWA/KFTA, 28-year-old Nicholas Johnson and 25-year-old Brinlee Denison beat the victim, Sarah Maguire, to death with a crowbar inside her home in Oklahoma earlier this week.

The outlet reported that the pair face charges of first degree murder and larceny of an automobile, and that they admitted to the crime following their arrest at a Whataburger restaurant in Arkansas.

According to the affidavit, police officers found Maguire unresponsive and severely beaten on the evening of January 4. Her family told authorities that Maguire’s car and credit cards had been taken.

Couple Accused of Murdering Seattle Woman Ditch Ankle Monitors and Flee, Cops Say

Police then tracked the stolen vehicle to Arkansas, where they found the suspects asleep inside the car. They had reportedly used one of Maguire’s credit cards at the Whataburger.

In a police interview with Johnson on January 6, he allegedly copped to the brutal murder and divulged his and Denison’s plot.

Johnson and Denison were in a romantic relationship, he said, but Denison was allegedly “also in a relationship with the victim.” Johnson told officers that he was jealous of the relationship between the two women.

He allegedly told police that he and Denison plotted the murder together and then, after Johnson attacked her with the crowbar, he and Denison had sex in Maguire’s bedroom as Maguire was dying in the living room.

After killing Maguire and stealing her car, they took the clothes she had been wearing and tossed them out of the car’s window in an effort to dispose of evidence, the affidavit alleges.

They paid for their drive using Maguire’s credit cards, Johnson told police. Denison is also accused of transferring money from Maguire’s accounts into a new account she shared with Johnson.

Maguire’s sister Jamie posted a statement to Facebook on Jan. 5 praising the work of the Tulsa Police Department.

“Our family has suffered a devastating blow this week. My sister Sarah has lost her life in a senseless act of violence,” she wrote. “Please keep our family in your prayers as we navigate through this time. Rest assured justice is being served.”

Johnson and Denison will eventually be transferred back to Oklahoma; their bail has been set at more than $1 million apiece.

