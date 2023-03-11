Oklahoma cheerleader coach who had sex with student 300 times was ‘manipulative and controlling’: cops

A former Oklahoma cheerleading coach was allegedly “manipulative and controlling” and forced a sophomore to have sex with her several times a week for about five years, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Jennifer Hawkins, 45, was a part-time employee in Moore Public School District during the alleged relationship with the victim and has since been fired, a district spokesperson told Fox News Digital in an emailed statement.

The victim was a sophomore when the alleged relationship started in September 2017 and has since graduated.

On Jan. 27, the victim sent a letter to district officials from a rehab center in California detailing the allegations against Hawkins, according to the affidavit reviewed by Fox News Digital.

When authorities confronted Hawkins, she initially denied the allegations but “then admitted she made a mistake and began crying and admitted to having been in a sexual relationship” with the student, the affidavit says.

When asked how many times she had sex with the alleged victim, “She repeatedly stated, ‘No clue,’ indicating numerous times,” according to the affidavit.

The victim allegedly told police in a separate interview that he had sex with her over 300 times at her house, where they allegedly went during lunch.

The victim briefly dated Hawkins’ daughter, which is how he and the now-fired high school employee met, according to the affidavit.

While watching a soccer game at her house, Hawkins allegedly touched his private area and said he would remember that soccer match for the rest of his life.

Most of the alleged sexual encounters happened in Hawkins’ home, where she brought the victim during lunch, according to the affidavit.

The victim showed police texts between him and Hawkins, who “got angry” with the victim if he looked at other women on social media, according to the affidavit.

In the texts, he told allegedly told Hawkins, “I want you in my life. I just don’t want a romantic relationship,” according to the affidavit.

Hawkins was arrested and charged with second-degree rape and sexual battery.

Hawkins could not immediately be reached for comment.

The Moore Public Schools issued a statement after Hawkins was arrested.

“Moore Public Schools recently learned of an allegation of inappropriate contact between an outside athletic coach and a student that occurred in the past. We immediately contacted the Oklahoma City Police Department, and a report was filed. The coach was immediately released from their duties,” a school spokesperson said in an email.

“The safety and security of Moore Public Schools’ students and employees is our foremost concern. MPS school officials will continue to assist law enforcement in their investigation of this matter.”