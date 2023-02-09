Oklahoma and Texas to leave Big 12 for SEC in 2024

Oklahoma and Texas are joining the SEC in 2024.

The Big 12 announced Thursday evening that the two schools would leave for the SEC a year earlier than scheduled. The announcement comes a week after reports that it was “unlikely” Oklahoma and Texas would be leaving the conference before 2025.

“As I have consistently stated, the Conference would only agree to an early withdrawal if it was in our best interest for Oklahoma and Texas to depart prior to June 30, 2025,” Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormark said in a statement. “By reaching this agreement, we are now able to accelerate our new beginning as a 12-team league and move forward in earnest with our initiatives and future planning. I appreciate the approaches of OU President Joe Harroz and UT President Jay Hartzell to ensure an amicable conclusion to this process, and look forward to the bright days ahead for the Big 12 Conference.”

A big reported stumbling block for the negotiations for UT and OU to leave ahead of the 2024 football season was the television contracts the Big 12 currently has with ESPN and Fox. The latter network broadcasts much of the Big 12’s football schedule and Oklahoma and Texas are the two biggest football brands in the conference. Any potential issues Fox had with an early departure have clearly been worked out one way or another.

The agreement for the two schools to leave in 2024 is subject to approval from each school’s board of regents. But that’s a formality. As will the roughly $50 million each school will owe the Big 12 for leaving the conference early. The Big 12 said that payment will be able to be partially offset with future revenue from the SEC.

“We have always been committed to fulfilling our contractual obligations to the Big 12. The collegiate athletics landscape has continued to evolve rapidly, and working together to accelerate our exit produced benefits for all parties,” Texas president Jay Hartzell said. “The Big 12 has been a respected partner for nearly three decades, and we look forward to a final season of spirited competition with our friends and rivals. I appreciate Commissioner Yormark’s and Chairman Schovanec’s thoughtful approach and the collaborative work toward a solution that prioritizes the best interests of all institutions.”

Story continues

With OU and UT leaving the Big 12 after the 2023-24 seasons, the Big 12 will play as a 14-team conference for just one football season. The conference announced its schedule earlier this year and the 2023 season will be the only one that includes OU, UT, BYU, Cincinnati, Houston and UCF as members of the conference.

The 2024 football season is also the start of the SEC’s lucrative TV contract with ESPN. Every SEC game will be televised by an ESPN network — ESPN owns and operates the SEC Network — as the 2023 season is the final year of the conference’s deal with CBS.

The arrival of the two Big 12 schools also means the SEC will likely rework its scheduling arrangement ahead of the 2024 football season. SEC teams currently play six division games and two games each season against opponents from the other division. One of the cross-division matchups is an annual rivalry game and the other rotates among the division’s six other schools. That means that a team like LSU only plays Georgia every six seasons.