OJ Simpson weighs in on Gwyneth Paltrow’s ski collision trial

He’s no stranger to standing trial — or Utah’s Deer Valley Resort.

OJ Simpson has come to the defense of Gwyneth Paltrow in her ongoing ski collision trial and shared that he has also gotten into minor accidents on the same slope at the resort.

“I was watching today, I saw the run that their accident happened on. It was the same run that my accidents happened at Deer Valley, and I don’t know who you can determine whose fault it was,” the former football player and one-time murder suspect said in a video posted to Twitter on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old actress is being sued by retired optometrist Terry Sanderson, 76, who claims she left him with a life-altering brain injury after ramming into him in 2016. The “Goop” founder says it was Sanderson who plowed over her.





OJ said he felt compelled to make a video talking about Paltrow’s case after he heard about it on the news. Twitter/O.J. Simpson





OJ shared a video of himself talking about the case to his 888.3K followers.

In his video, Simpson recounted his trip to Deer Valley with Nicole Brown Simpson. He was later tried and acquitted of her murder in 1994.

“Deer Valley is a classy place. I never went back, mainly because I thought [the runs] were real narrow, certainly far narrower than most of the places that I went skiing,” Simpson said to his more than 800,00 followers.

“But accidents happen skiing, I don’t know how you could try to sue anybody for crashes on a ski slope. You see it all the time.”





Simpson spoke on Twitter about he wasn’t sure how anyone would be able to tell who was responsible for the accident. Twitter/O.J. Simpson





The Goop founder is countersuing Sanderson for a symbolic $1 and the cost of her legal fees. David Buchan/New York Post

Simpson reflected on his own experiences at the slope throughout the four-minute-long video, recalling how narrow he felt the courses were, which caused him to collide with the same woman twice.

“I’m flying down this run, and at the last minute, this lady is kind of turning from my left and she comes all the way kind of across, and we crash and we both go down,” Simpson recalled, noting they were both “pretty congenial” and asked if the other was alright.

When they crashed into each other a second time, they weren’t as courteous, Simpson said.





OJ recalled the slopes at Deer Valley were incredibly narrow when he went skiing there years ago. Reuters

“I crashed with the same woman twice on one run and if you asked me, it was her fault. And I’m sure if you asked her, it was my fault,” he said. “I’m just sayin’, it’s part of skiing. Skiing you’re going to have accidents. Lawsuits. I don’t know how.”

This is not the only trial that Simpson has weighed in on in recent months. Earlier this year, Simpson incorrectly guessed that Alex Murdaugh would win his trial for the murders of his wife Maggie, and their son Paul in 2021.





OJ Simpson has shared his thoughts on several other high profile cases, including Alex Murdaugh’s criminal trial earlier this year. AFP via Getty Images





Terry Sanderson is suing Gwyneth Paltrow for $300,000 stemming from the 2016 accident. Getty Images

“I don’t know why they think I’m an expert,” Simpson chuckled in a Twitter video captioned “People keep asking me my opinion of the Alex Murdaugh trial” which quickly gained traction online as viewers pointed out the irony of his commentary.

Sanderson is seeking $300,000 in compensation for the injuries he sustained in the 2016 accident, whereas Paltrow filed a countersuit seeking $1 should she win, and for her legal expenses to be covered.