Oilers squeak by Kings in Game 2, series all square heading back to L.A.

Leon Draisaitl was up to his old tricks in the Oilers’ Game 2 win. (Photo via USA TODAY Sports)

It was a little too close for comfort, but Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and the Oilers squeaked out a crucial Game 2 win on Wednesday night to even their first-round series with the Kings.

Derek Ryan opened the scoring just two-and-a-half minutes in, cleaning up a Draisaitl miss off the end boards to send Rogers Place into a frenzy. Draisaitl converted his second of the postseason just under 10 minutes later, burying a perfectly executed cross-ice feed from McDavid as the Oilers’ historically good powerplay doubled their lead.

The Kings fought back in the second frame, with Phillip Danault and Gabriel Vilardi converting just over five minutes apart to even things up, before Klim Kostin grabbed the lead back for the Oilers two minutes into the third.

Evander Kane buried the empty-netter to seal the win for Edmonton as the series heads back to California all knotted up.

