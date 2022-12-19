Oilers sign Stuart Skinner to 3-year extension

Stuart Skinner has been the Oilers’ top goalie this season. (Photo by Curtis Comeau/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Edmonton Oilers have signed goaltender Stuart Skinner to a three-year extension worth $2.6 million annually, according to reports.

Skinner has split goaltending duties with Jack Campbell this season, but has emerged as the more productive player. The 24-year-old has appeared in 19 games this season, posting a 9-8-1 record with a 2.83 goals-against average and .915 save percentage. Campbell has a 4.04 GAA and .875 save percentage across 14 games after signing a five-year, $25-million deal in the offseason.

More to come…

More from Yahoo Sports