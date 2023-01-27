Oilers’ Klim Kostin refuses to take photo with Flames fan

Klim Kostin has quickly become a fan favourite in the City of Champions, and his latest antics at a meet-and-greet on Thursday only served to solidify his place in the hearts of Edmonton Oilers fans.

The 23-year-old winger put on quite a show when a Calgary Flames fan, decked out in the rival’s red jersey, made his way to the front of the line for a picture. Kostin, with his unique brand of humour, made it clear he wanted no part in that, fleeing the scene quickly and leaving fans on the sidelines giggling at his hijinks.

After a little bit of back-and-forth negotiating, it was only after the visiting Flames fan made one very important concession that Kostin would oblige for a photo: he had to cover up the enemy colours with the jersey off Kostin’s back.

The brave Flames devotee will have quite the story to tell his friends when he shows off that picture, if he isn’t disowned for wearing enemy fabric.

With applause from the crowd, there’s little ambiguity as to what Oilers fans think of the young power forward who was acquired days before the start of the NHL season for defenceman and close friend Dmitri Samorukov.

This isn’t the first instance of Kostin giving Edmonton fans a reason to love him. The 2017 first-round selection of the St. Louis Blues called out longtime Oilers reporter and noted provocateur Jim Matheson earlier this season during a scrum, much to social media’s delight.

Kostin’s play on the ice has also garnered plenty of attention. While he hasn’t necessarily been the most consistent of contributors on the scoresheet, the rugged forward’s style of play, willingness to drop the mitts, and ability to play up and down the lineup has made him a favourite tool in head coach Jay Woodcroft’s kit.

In 33 games this season, Kostin has nine goals and 13 points, both of which are career highs. His 43 penalty minutes are also most among all Edmonton forwards, despite having played less games than almost all other regular Oilers skaters.

