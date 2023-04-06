Oilers become first team in almost 30 years to have 3 100+ points scorers

The Edmonton Oilers and their offence are having a historic year, hitting milestones on a nightly basis as the NHL season winds to a close.

On Wednesday, Edmonton became the first NHL team since the 1995-96 Pittsburgh Penguins to have three players hit the 100-point mark in a single season when forward Ryan Nugent-Hopkins notched an assist late in the third period of a 3-1 win over the Anaheim Ducks.

Nugent-Hopkins joined Connor McDavid (148) and Leon Draisaitl (123) to complete the Oilers’ centurion trio. The 29-year-old has registered his first 100-point season in his 12th NHL season, tying him fourth all-time for the most seasons before hitting the milestone.

Nugent-Hopkins’ previous career-best season came in 2018-19, when he scored 28 goals and accumulated 69 points over 82 games.

Mario Lemieux (161), Jaromir Jagr (149) and Ron Francis (119) are the last trio to all hit the 100-point mark in a single season, doing so for the Penguins in the 1995-96 season. Petr Nedved finished that season with 99 points, coming painfully close to matching the 1992-93 Penguins with four 100-point scorers. Pittsburgh, Edmonton and the Boston Bruins are the only franchises to ever have four players achieve the milestone in the same season. Zach Hyman is fourth on the Oilers with 81 points.

Additionally, the Oilers lead all NHL franchises in 100-point seasons by skaters with 40. Unsurprisingly, Wayne Gretzky accounts for 10 of those, while Jari Kurri and McDavid each have six.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins put the cherry on top of his huge season on Wednesday, notching his 100th point of the season in the Oilers’ win over the Ducks. (Reuters)

McDavid is having a historic season of his own, shattering his career-highs in goals (62), assists (86) and points (148) while running away with the Hart Memorial Trophy. Just last week, the Oilers captain became just the fifth player in NHL history to reach 300 goals and 500 assists before his 600th career game, accomplishing the feat in just 481 games.

Currently occupying second place in the Pacific Division with 103 points, the Oilers will hope their league-leading offence can carry them to their first Stanley Cup since 1989-90.