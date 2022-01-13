Oil stocks are in focus as oil prices surged to $80 per barrel on tighter supply from the U.S. and OPEC+.







The U.S. Energy Information Administration projected in December that output from the Permian basin in West Texas and New Mexico, the largest U.S. production area, was on track to top its pre-pandemic record levels by the end of the month.

But demand is also on the rise as the market shakes off worries from the omicron Covid-19 variant. And analysts say that rising oil prices won’t be enough to spur oil stocks to rapidly boost drilling after years of careful capital discipline.

When weighing oil stocks to buy and watch, investors should consider which ones are diversified and which are focused more on U.S. shale in particular regions like the Permian Basin. Crude oil prices have a big impact on oil stocks, especially pure-play shale producers.

For reference purposes here are the top stocks involved in U.S. shale as of Jan.12.

Exxon Mobil, Chevron

Exxon Mobil (XOM) is the world’s largest publicly traded oil company by market cap ($300 billion), despite a sharp decline, with operations around the world from deepwater drilling off the Australian coast to conventional drilling in the Middle East.

The oil major also doubled its holdings in the Permian Basin, which accounts for one-third of U.S. production, with a $5.6 billion deal in 2017.

But the Covid-19 pandemic weighed on oil demand, sending oil prices lower and the company was booted off the Dow Jones Industrial Average in August 2020.

In October, Exxon reported third-quarter earnings and revenue that topped Wall Street estimates. Oil-equivalent production fell 2% to 3.6 million barrels per day. Production from the prolific Permian Basin rose 30% year-over-year to approximately 500,000 oil-equivalent bpd.

XOM stock is extended out of buy range after breaking out of cup base with a 65.02 entry point.

Meanwhile, global oil rival Chevron (CVX) is closing in on Exxon’s dominance with a $246 billion market cap and is the only oil major on the DJIA.

Chevron and Exxon reportedly engaged in preliminary merger discussions in 2020, sources told the Wall Street Journal. The talks aren’t currently ongoing but sources told the Journal the discussions could be revisited in the future.

Chevron reported Q3 results that beat Wall Street estimates in October. The Dow Jones energy giant said it will keep spending discipline after slashing capital expenditures earlier in the year.

Chevron will report Q4 results on Jan. 28.

CVX stock is also extended out of buy range after breaking out of a cup base with a 113.21 buy point.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips is one of the biggest Permian Basin producers and the largest U.S. independent oil company following the $9.7 billion acquisition of Concho Resources in January. Conoco’s market cap is now $110 billion.

The independent producer has expanded its holdings further, agreeing on Sept. 21 to pay $9.5 billion for Royal Dutch Shell‘s (RDSA) approximately 225,000 net acres in Texas’ Delaware Basin, which is part of the Permian. Conoco sees estimated 2022 production from the averages to be 200,000 bpd.

In November, Conoco reported Q3 earnings that beat Wall Street estimates. It will report Q4 results on Feb. 3.

COP stock is now extended out of buy range after breaking out of a consolidation with a 78.08 entry point.

EOG Resources

EOG Resources (EOG) is known as the “Apple of Oil” for its use of technology and big data to aid in drilling operations. The company has a $60 billion market cap.

The company has premium acreage in the Eagle Ford shale formation in south Texas and the Permian’s Delaware Basin.

EOG beat analyst expectations when it reported Q3 results in November. The company declared a special $2 dividend per share and updated its share repurchase authorization to $5 billion.

Shares are currently in buy range after breaking out of a cup base with a 98.30 entry.

Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources is a pure-play Permian Basin company after selling its Eagle Ford assets in 2019. It has a market cap of $50 billion.

In May 2021, Pioneer closed its deal to buy DoublePoint Energy for $6.4 billion for nearly 100,000 acres in the core area of the Permian Basin. That followed a deal to buy Parsley Energy in an all-stock transaction valued at about $4.5 billion that closed early this year.

With both deals, Pioneer now has roughly 1 million net acres in the Permian and became the largest oil producer in the prolific basin, according to company officials. That will put it ahead of Occidental Petroleum (OXY) in the Permian.

Pioneer reported mixed Q3 results in November.

PXD stock is currently in buy range after breaking out of a consolidation with a 196.74 buy point.

Occidental Petroleum

Like Exxon Mobil and Chevron, Occidental Petroleum is a global company but is also the largest acreage holder in the Permian. It has a market cap of nearly $33 billion. Occidental expanded holdings in the prolific play after buying Anadarko for $27 billion in 2019.

To focus on the Permian, Occidental Petroleum sold off an oil field in Qatar to state-owned Qatar Petroleum in 2019. But it still has operations in Oman, Colombia and Libya. But some investors aren’t happy with the deal and activist investor Carl Icahn and other shareholders were upset they were denied a vote on the deal.

Occidental Petroleum beat Q3 expectations in November.

OXY stock is forming a cup base with a 35.85 buy point.

Continental Resources

Unlike many of its shale peers, Continental Resources (CLR) didn’t rush to gain acreage in the Permian and instead kept its focus on North Dakota’s Bakken play. The company is the largest producer in the Bakken. It has also been aggressive recently in Oklahoma’s STACK and SCOOP shale plays. It has a market cap of $19 billion.

Continental Resources reported mixed Q3 results in November. It also announced it would enter the Permian Basin after years of being focused on more northern basins.

CLR stock is forming a cup base with a 55.58 entry.

Harold Hamm, Continental’s founder and CEO, stepped down in 2020 and assumed the role of executive chairman. Former ConocoPhillips executive William Berry replaced Hamm.

Follow Gillian Rich on Twitter for energy news and more.

