Oil Stocks Inside The IBD 50 Shine Within Their Industry Group

Three oil stocks that lead their respective industry groups stand out within the IBD 50. Comstock Resources (CRK), in the U.S. Exploration and Production group, may be forming a new base. ConocoPhillips (COP), in the International E&P group, retook its buy point this week. And Refiner/Marketing group member Delek US (DK) is forming a cup-with-handle pattern. All three are picks for the IBD 50 growth stocks to watch list.







These industry leaders are highly ranked within their top-performing industry groups and components of the broader energy sector. When picking stocks, it’s wise to choose market leaders within industry groups that are also outperforming other sectors.

The “L” in William O’Neil’s CAN SLIM investing strategy is all about choosing the leaders.

“You should buy the really great companies — those that lead their industries and are number one in their particular fields,” O’Neil writes in Chapter 7 of his book, “How To Make Money In Stocks.”

You can start your own research with the IBD Stock Checkup.

Look At Fundamentals, Industry Group Rankings

IBD’s flagship screen of leading growth stocks identifies 50 companies showing impressive relative strength and top-notch fundamentals. And it ranks them for you.

Before you decide what to buy, always check out these innovative companies that historically far outperform the S&P 500 index.

Comstock Resources triggered the 7%-8% sell rule after briefly topping the entry in brisk turnover within a deep V-shape cup with handle. Yet shares are getting vital support at the 50-day line. At this point, a new base may form adjacent to the failed pattern.

The oil and gas explorer shows a stout three-year average growth rate of 55% on the top line. Earnings have also picked up strongly in recent quarters.

One caveat: The Frisco, Texas, firm is highly levered, as the long term debt-to-equity ratio stood at an elevated 258% in 2021.

The firm reported a 400% jump in earnings to $1 per share on Aug. 1 while revenue climbed 175% to $946 million. Q3 results are due Nov. 8.

Its RS line hit a new high this week, illustrating strong outperformance. It has a perfect 99 Composite Rating and leads its energy subsector, which currently ranks a lofty No. 7 out of 197 industry groups.

Leading Oil Stocks Outpace Laggards

Oil stock ConocoPhillips crossed its 115.57 buy point of a cup with handle on Sept. 14 and plunged, triggering a sell rule according to MarketSmith analysis.

The stock has now come back, reentering its buy zone with a 118.49 buy point, after finding support at its 50- and 200-day moving averages. The relative strength line looks powerful as well, particularly on a weekly chart.

All-around excellent performance has earned COP stock a perfect IBD Composite Rating of 99. Recent earnings growth is exemplary, though previous struggles have lowered its EPS Rating to 81 out of 99.

The Houston-based oil major is one of the largest explorers and producers in the world. Earnings have been gushing of late, with EPS surging 208% in the most recent quarter. It is ranked first within the International E&P group, which is No. 15 among IBD’s industry groups.

Finally, Delek is a refiner and transporter operating across the Southeast and a recent entry to the IBD 50. DK stock fell more than 6% on Friday but is still forming a cup with handle with a buy point of 30.97. The sell-off sliced through its 50-day line.

The energy company holds a 97 RS Rating and a 95 Composite Rating. It is ranked No. 9 in the Refining/Marketing group, which is sixth out of 197 industry groups.

