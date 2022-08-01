Oil slumps 4% as investors await OPEC+ meeting

Both international and U.S.-based crude oil benchmarks traded lower on Monday after clinching their second straight monthly loss in July as recession fears have weighed on commodity prices.

Price action

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery

CL00,

-5.93% CL.1,

-5.93% CLU22,

-5.93%

was down $4.67, or 4.7%, at $93.95 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange

CL00, October Brent crude

BRN00,

-4.30% BRNV22,

-4.30% ,

the global benchmark, was off $3.70, or 3.6%, at $100.27a barrel on ICE Futures Europe.

BRN00, Back on Nymex, September gasoline

RBU22,

-5.89%

retreated by 4%, to $2.986 a gallon while September heating oil

HOU22,

-2.98%

shed 2.2% to $3.472 per gallon.

RBU22, retreated by 4%, to $2.986 a gallon while September heating oil HOU22, shed 2.2% to $3.472 per gallon. September natural gas

NGU22,

-4.73%

dropped 3.3% to $7.956 per million British thermal units.

Market drivers

Support near the previous low around $93 a barrel for WTI “is likely to be tested again this week as selling interest comes to the market. The oil complex is stalling on recession fears and news that Libya’s oil output increased,” said Brian Swan, senior commodity analyst at Schneider Electric, in a note.