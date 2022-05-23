Oil rises, boosted by tight fuel supplies as U.S. driving season looms

Oil futures rose Monday, finding support on tight supplies of gasoline and diesel that have driven motor-fuel prices to all-time highs as the summer U.S. driving season looms.

Price action

West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery

CL.1,

+0.78% CL00,

+0.78% CLN22,

+0.78%

rose $1.06, or 1%, to $111.34 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

CL.1, July Brent crude

BRN00,

+0.89% BRNN22,

+0.89% ,

the global benchmark, was up $1.21, or 1.1%, at $113.76 a barre on ICE Futures Europe.

BRN00, June gasoline

RBM22,

+0.03%

edged p 0.2% to $3.844 a gallon, after ending at a record above $4 a gallon early last week. June heating oil

HOM22,

+0.33%

was up 0.5% at $3.64 a gallon.

NGM22,

-2.45%

fell 1.3% to $7.98 per million British thermal units.

Market drivers

“Oil prices are supported as gasoline markets remain tight amid solid demand heading into the peak U.S. driving season. Refineries are typically in ramp-up mode to feed U.S. drivers unquenching thirst at the pump,” said Stephen Innes, managing partner at SPI Asset Management, in a note.