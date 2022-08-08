Oil renews slide as supply fears fade, demand worries remain

Oil futures fell Monday as worries over crude supply appeared to fade and demand worries remained in place, after both the U.S. and global benchmarks sank to their lowest since February last week.

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery

fell 95 cents, or 1.1%, to $88.06 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, after falling 9.7% last week.

October Brent crude

the global benchmark, was down 92 cents, or 1%, at $94 a barrel on ICE Futures Europe, after an 8.7% decline last week.

Back on Nymex, September gasoline

edged up 0.3% to $2.862 a gallon, while September heating oil

shed 1.5%.

was down 2.9% at $7.827 per million British thermal units.

Oil futures tanked last week as fears over the potential for a global economic slowdown undercut demand expectations, analysts said. A much stronger-than-expected July U.S. jobs report on Friday and China on Sunday said exports grew 18% to $333 billion in July compared with the same month last year, and rose 17.9% from June.