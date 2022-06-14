Oil prices settle lower; natural-gas futures drop more than 16%

Oil futures gave up early gains to finish with a loss on Tuesday, pressured after Bloomberg reported that a U.S. senator may propose a plan to impose a federal surtax on certain oil companies in a move to curb inflation. Natural-gas prices, meanwhile, settled at their lowest in five weeks as full repairs to a damaged Freeport LNG terminal isn’t expected until later this year. The Freeport LNG news is “a near-term headwind for U.S. natgas prices as it will add an estimated 2.0 [billion cubic feet] of supply to our domestic market until the facility resumes operations at full strength later in the year,” said Tyler Richey, co-editor at Sevens Report Research. West Texas Intermediate crude for July delivery

CLN22,

-2.21%

fell $2, or nearly 1.7%, to settle at $118.93 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange after trading as high as $123.68. July natural gas

NGN22,

-15.81%

settled at $7.189 per million British thermal units, down $1.42, or 16.5%.