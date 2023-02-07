Oil Prices Rise as Turkey Earthquake Triggers Supply Concerns

Text size
The price of oil was rising early Tuesday as supply concerns were stoked by the effects of the earthquake in Turkey, while there were signs of confidence in strong Chinese demand.
Brent crude, the international standard, traded up 1.9% to $82.51 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, rose 2.0% to $75.57 a barrel.
Turkey’s oil-export terminal at Ceyhan, with a capacity of one million barrels a day, has been temporarily closed after a powerful earthquake struck the country and the northern area of Syria. The terminal transports exports from Azerbaijan and Iraq and handled around 1% of global oil supplies in January.
Along with supply concerns, oil prices have also been boosted by optimism about recovering demand from China.
“Saudi Aramco instead of a cut increased its official selling price for its flagship Arab Light grade to Asia in March, suggesting confidence in the demand outlook,” analysts at Saxo Bank noted in a research note on Tuesday.
