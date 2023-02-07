Oil Prices Rise as Turkey Earthquake Triggers Supply Concerns

Text size





The Ceyhan terminal handles Azerbaijani and Iraqi oil exports.

Joe Raedle/Getty Images





The price of oil was rising early Tuesday as supply concerns were stoked by the effects of the earthquake in Turkey, while there were signs of confidence in strong Chinese demand.

Brent crude, the international standard, traded up 1.9% to $82.51 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate, the U.S. standard, rose 2.0% to $75.57 a barrel.