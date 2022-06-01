Oil Prices on Rise Again as OPEC Considers Suspending Russia From Output Deal

Text size





Oil prices have surged above $100 a barrel since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Oil prices edged higher after briefly falling back on Tuesday following a report that some OPEC members are exploring the idea of exempting Russia from an agreement to raise oil-production targets.

Russia has struggled to keep up with output quotas amid sanctions following its invasion of Ukraine. If Russia is exempted, other exporters such as Saudi Arabia would be increase production even more to make up for the Russian shortfall.