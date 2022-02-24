Text size





Oil prices are higher, but concerns about economic growth are weighing on oil stocks.

Mario Tama/Getty Images





Oil prices soared on Thursday after Russia invaded Ukraine. But oil stocks were in the doldrums. There are a few possible reasons for that, analysts and investors said.

Brent crude was up 1%, to $98 a barrel. But the



Energy Select Sector SPDR

exchange-traded fund (ticker: XLE), which holds energy stocks, was down 2%.