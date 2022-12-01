Oil Firm Eyeing 3,755% Q4 Growth Leads 24 Fastest-Growing Stocks

As December gets underway, investors look ahead to what the fourth-quarter earnings season might bring. Led by oil & gas play H.F. Sinclair (DINO), this stock screen highlights 24 of today’s fastest-growing stocks expecting 50% to a whopping 3,755% earnings growth in Q4 or their current fiscal quarter.
With the energy and medical sectors leading this year, it’s no surprise that many of today’s fastest-growing companies hailing from those groups dominate this list.
Joining DINO stock in the energy sector, Murphy Oil (MUR), Comstock Resources (CRK), Matador Resources (MTDR), Halliburton (HAL), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and others account for 14 of the 24 names on this screen.
Solar energy leader Enphase Energy (ENPH) also makes the cut. As ENPH stock tests a new buy zone, Wall Street forecasts 77% EPS growth for the company.
NBIX Stock Leads Today’s Fastest-Growing Medical Companies
On the medical front, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) has analysts calling for a 2,600% rise in earnings in Q4. NBIX stock was featured as the IBD Stock Of The Day on Sept. 26. The maker of pharmaceuticals to treat neurological and other disorders has shown strength and resilience as it trades right around an all-time high.
Consensus estimates for fellow biotech Genmab (GMAB) call for 112% earnings growth in Q4. With its relative strength line already at a new high, weeks of strong demand continue to lift GMAB stock out a long base toward a fresh breakout.
Wingstop Joins Tech Stocks Like SMCI
This screen for today’s fastest-growing companies also highlights Wingstop (WING), as well as tech stocks Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC).
SMCI and WING stocks are extended from the most recent buy point. LSCC has been working on a long cup base with its RS line hitting a new high.
Screening For The Fastest-Growing Stocks
To make this screen of the fastest-growing stocks, each stock must have consensus analyst estimates calling for at least 50% earnings growth for Q4 2022 or their next fiscal quarter report.
Also, each company must have a 95 or higher Composite Rating, indicating the stock is outperforming at least 95% of all stocks in terms of the most important stock-picking criteria. Additionally, the screen requires an 80 or better score for each company’s EPS Rating and RS Rating.
And to avoid extremely thinly traded names, each of these growth stocks must trade at least 400,000 shares per day on average and have a share price north of $12.
24 Of Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks
List created in MarketSmith | Data as of 12/1/22
Follow upcoming earnings reports with this earnings calendar.
|Company
|Symbol
|EPS Est Cur Qtr %
|Comp Rating
|EPS Rating
|RS Rating
|A/D Rating
|H.F. Sinclair
|DINO
|3755
|96
|81
|98
|B
|Neurocrine Biosciences
|NBIX
|2600
|96
|94
|97
|B-
|Ambac Financial
|AMBC
|650
|97
|80
|93
|A-
|Murphy Oil
|MUR
|248
|98
|81
|96
|B+
|Super Micro Computer
|SMCI
|210
|99
|99
|99
|A-
|Comstock Resources
|CRK
|170
|99
|99
|98
|B
|Hess
|HES
|128
|98
|82
|97
|B+
|Genmab
|GMAB
|112
|99
|98
|97
|A-
|Dorian LPG
|LPG
|112
|98
|91
|98
|A-
|Brigham Minerals
|MNRL
|106
|96
|80
|97
|B-
|Deere
|DE
|90
|99
|96
|94
|B+
|Halliburton
|HAL
|86
|99
|80
|95
|A
|Graphic Packaging
|GPK
|81
|95
|98
|84
|B+
|Matador Resources
|MTDR
|81
|98
|98
|95
|B-
|Wingstop
|WING
|78
|96
|95
|98
|A-
|Enphase Energy
|ENPH
|77
|99
|99
|98
|B
|Northern Oil & Gas
|NOG
|77
|97
|91
|97
|B
|Phillips 66
|PSX
|71
|96
|80
|95
|B
|Allegro Microsystems
|ALGM
|68
|99
|98
|93
|A
|Exxon Mobil
|XOM
|68
|97
|81
|96
|B+
|Schlumberger
|SLB
|66
|99
|80
|97
|B+
|Shell
|SHEL
|62
|95
|83
|89
|B+
|Imperial Oil
|IMO
|57
|95
|80
|95
|B
|Old National Bancorp
|ONB
|54
|96
|89
|89
|A-
|Lattice Semiconductor
|LSCC
|50
|97
|99
|94
|B
Follow Matthew Galgani on Twitter at @IBD_MGalgani.
