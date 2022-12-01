Oil Firm Eyeing 3,755% Q4 Growth Leads 24 Fastest-Growing Stocks

As December gets underway, investors look ahead to what the fourth-quarter earnings season might bring. Led by oil & gas play H.F. Sinclair (DINO), this stock screen highlights 24 of today’s fastest-growing stocks expecting 50% to a whopping 3,755% earnings growth in Q4 or their current fiscal quarter.







X









With the energy and medical sectors leading this year, it’s no surprise that many of today’s fastest-growing companies hailing from those groups dominate this list.

Joining DINO stock in the energy sector, Murphy Oil (MUR), Comstock Resources (CRK), Matador Resources (MTDR), Halliburton (HAL), Exxon Mobil (XOM) and others account for 14 of the 24 names on this screen.

Solar energy leader Enphase Energy (ENPH) also makes the cut. As ENPH stock tests a new buy zone, Wall Street forecasts 77% EPS growth for the company.

NBIX Stock Leads Today’s Fastest-Growing Medical Companies

On the medical front, Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX) has analysts calling for a 2,600% rise in earnings in Q4. NBIX stock was featured as the IBD Stock Of The Day on Sept. 26. The maker of pharmaceuticals to treat neurological and other disorders has shown strength and resilience as it trades right around an all-time high.

Consensus estimates for fellow biotech Genmab (GMAB) call for 112% earnings growth in Q4. With its relative strength line already at a new high, weeks of strong demand continue to lift GMAB stock out a long base toward a fresh breakout.

Wingstop Joins Tech Stocks Like SMCI

This screen for today’s fastest-growing companies also highlights Wingstop (WING), as well as tech stocks Super Micro Computer (SMCI) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC).

SMCI and WING stocks are extended from the most recent buy point. LSCC has been working on a long cup base with its RS line hitting a new high.

Screening For The Fastest-Growing Stocks

To make this screen of the fastest-growing stocks, each stock must have consensus analyst estimates calling for at least 50% earnings growth for Q4 2022 or their next fiscal quarter report.

Also, each company must have a 95 or higher Composite Rating, indicating the stock is outperforming at least 95% of all stocks in terms of the most important stock-picking criteria. Additionally, the screen requires an 80 or better score for each company’s EPS Rating and RS Rating.

And to avoid extremely thinly traded names, each of these growth stocks must trade at least 400,000 shares per day on average and have a share price north of $12.

24 Of Today’s Fastest-Growing Stocks

List created in MarketSmith | Data as of 12/1/22

Follow upcoming earnings reports with this earnings calendar.

Company Symbol EPS Est Cur Qtr % Comp Rating EPS Rating RS Rating A/D Rating H.F. Sinclair DINO 3755 96 81 98 B Neurocrine Biosciences NBIX 2600 96 94 97 B- Ambac Financial AMBC 650 97 80 93 A- Murphy Oil MUR 248 98 81 96 B+ Super Micro Computer SMCI 210 99 99 99 A- Comstock Resources CRK 170 99 99 98 B Hess HES 128 98 82 97 B+ Genmab GMAB 112 99 98 97 A- Dorian LPG LPG 112 98 91 98 A- Brigham Minerals MNRL 106 96 80 97 B- Deere DE 90 99 96 94 B+ Halliburton HAL 86 99 80 95 A Graphic Packaging GPK 81 95 98 84 B+ Matador Resources MTDR 81 98 98 95 B- Wingstop WING 78 96 95 98 A- Enphase Energy ENPH 77 99 99 98 B Northern Oil & Gas NOG 77 97 91 97 B Phillips 66 PSX 71 96 80 95 B Allegro Microsystems ALGM 68 99 98 93 A Exxon Mobil XOM 68 97 81 96 B+ Schlumberger SLB 66 99 80 97 B+ Shell SHEL 62 95 83 89 B+ Imperial Oil IMO 57 95 80 95 B Old National Bancorp ONB 54 96 89 89 A- Lattice Semiconductor LSCC 50 97 99 94 B

Follow Matthew Galgani on Twitter at @IBD_MGalgani.

YOU MAY ALSO LIKE:

Top Funds Focus Their Cash On These Three Sectors

Navigate Bull And Bear Markets With This Simple Routine

Discover 3 Telltale Clues To Look For In Stocks To Buy And Watch

Identify Bases And Buy Points With This Pattern Recognition Tool