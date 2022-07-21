Oil down sharply as falling gasoline demand allows fuel inventories to rise

Oil futures fell sharply on Thursday, extending a decline seen after a counter-seasonal rise in U.S. gasoline inventories reflecting falling demand.

Also on Thursday, Russia resumed natural-gas flows to Western Europe.

Price action

West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery

CL.1,

-3.82% CL00,

-3.82% CLU22,

-3.82%

fell $4.54, or 4.5%, to $95.35 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.

CL.1, September Brent crude

BRN00,

-3.62% BRNU22,

-3.62% ,

the global benchmark, dropped $4.61, or 4.3%, to $102.31 a barrel.

BRN00, Back on Nymex, August gasoline

RBQ22,

-5.65%

dropped 6.1% to $3.076 a gallon, while August heating oil

HOQ22,

-3.12%

dropped 4.2% to $3.453 a gallon.

NGQ22,

-3.25%

dropped 3.6% to $7.721 per million British thermal units.

Market drivers

Crude and product futures were building on declines that followed data from the Energy Information Administration that showed U.S. gasoline inventories unexpectedly rose 3.5 million barrels last week versus forecasts for a rise of 400,000 barrels. Moreover, the rise came despite a cut in refinery runs to 93.7% last week from 94.9% a week earlier.

That’s seen as a particularly negative development in the middle of what’s known as summer driving season in the U.S., which runs from the Memorial Day holiday in late May to the Labor Day holiday in early September.

“Additionally, gasoline supplied, a measure of implied demand, only bounced by 459,000 b/d (barrels a day) to 8.52 million b/d last week after the measure plunged –

1.35 million b/d the prior week, which was the largest since the initial COVID lockdowns,” wrote analysts at Sevens Report Research. “In aggregate, all of these data points continue to suggest high prices are resulting in demand destruction among consumers as inflation continues to pressure personal balance sheets.”

Read: Why are gas prices going down? Drivers begin to see some relief at the pump

Meanwhile, Libya’s National Oil Corporation said Wednesday that preparations were under way to export crude oil after the lifting of force majeure on terminals and oil fields.

Natural gas flows through a major pipeline from Russia to Europe resumed on Thursday after a 10-day shutdown for maintenance, the operator said. Uncertainty around whether Russia will maintain flows as Western European countries worry about gas shortages this coming winter remain, however. The European Commission on Wednesday proposed that member states cut their gas use by 15% in coming months to avoid disrupting key industries in the winter.

Risk consulting firm Eurasia Group’s base case scenario sees a 60% probability of continued gas supply cuts to the EU by Russia, with a 30% chance of much deeper cuts, and only a 10% likelihood of a restoration to normal supply levels.

“Even if Nord Stream 1 returns to normal levels, Moscow may cut supply elsewhere, possibly through the pipelines transiting Ukraine. This strategy is probably aimed at inflicting economic damage on Europe in retaliation for its sanctions while still generating revenue for Moscow. As a result, Russia’s ongoing partial cuts probably mean its overall 2022 gas flows to the EU will be around 90 bcm (billion cubic meters), compared with 155 bcm supplied in 2021,” said Henning Gloystein, director of energy, climate and resources at Eurasia Group, in a note.