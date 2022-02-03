Text size







Oil supplies are nearly back to prepandemic levels. Photograph by Tom Little/AFP via Getty Images





U.S.-based oil futures settled above $90 a barrel on Thursday for the first time since October 2014.

The price surge signals optimism on the part of traders that the worst of Covid-19 will soon be over. Oil supplies are now nearly back to pre-Covid levels, and demand has risen nearly all the way back too—with the exception of jet fuel.