Ohio’s new GOP-drawn congressional maps ‘unduly favored the Republican Party,’ the state’s top court ruled, but they’ll still be used in midterm elections

The Ohio State Capitol Building.Joseph Sohm/Getty Images

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled the Congressional maps used in the state’s May primaries unconstitutional.

The court said the maps “unduly favored the Republican Party.”

The maps will still be used in November, but new maps must be drawn up for the 2024 elections.

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled on July 19 that the state’s Republican-drawn congressional maps are unconstitutional and “favored” the GOP — but the redistricting maps were already used in the May primaries and will remain in place for this fall’s midterm elections.

The court said the maps break the anti-gerrymandering rules in the state’s constitution, according to the ruling.

“We held that the plan unduly favored the Republican Party and disfavored the Democratic Party in violation of Article XIX, Section 1(C)(3)(a) of the Ohio Constitution,” the ruling says.

But since the maps were already used in the May primaries, the maps will stay in use for the November elections, the ruling states.

Lawmakers have 3o days to come up with new maps for the 2024 elections.

The map guaranteed two districts as victories for Democrats, but gave wins to or swayed toward Republicans in the other 13, according to The Columbus Dispatch.

Read the original article on Business Insider