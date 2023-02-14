Ohio train derailment carried more toxic chemicals than initially reported

The train that derailed in a small Ohio town was carrying more toxic chemicals than initially reported, it has been revealed, as officials Monday announced a town hall meeting to discuss the catastrophe would take place later in the week.

The community of East Palestine was rocked by the Feb. 3 derailment that forced the evacuation of hundreds of residents before authorities conducted a controlled burn of the Norfolk Southern Railroad train cars’ chemicals to stop a potential explosion.

Toxins like volatile vinyl chloride, as well as phosgene and hydrogen chloride, were known to be aboard. But other toxins were also in the cars of the train traveling from Illinois to Pennsylvania, ABC News reported.

The additional chemicals released into the air and soil after the fiery crash, included ethylene glycol monobutyl ether, ethylhexyl acrylate and isobutylene, according to the outlet, citing the US Environmental Protection Agency.





Smoke rises from a derailed cargo train in East Palestine, Ohio, on Feb. 4, 2023. AFP via Getty Images

The chemicals pose various health risks if people were to come in contact with them.

For instance, exposure to ethylene glycol monobutyl ether can lead to irritation of the eyes, nose, throat, skin, as well as blood in urine, vomiting and nervous system depression, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Evacuation orders ended last week for East Palestine residents and some nearby Pennsylvania households in the vicinity of the derailment after air and water samples were collected and found to be safe.

The EPA said Monday evening it has not found any worrisome levels of toxins in the air that can be blamed on the crash since a controlled burn of toxins was done last week, ABC News reported. Residents were told to leave before that controlled burn from five tanker cars or face death or illness.





Toxins like volatile vinyl chloride, as well as phosgene and hydrogen chloride, were known to be aboard. AFP via Getty Images

The community air monitoring would continue 24 hours daily, but as of Sunday night, 291 homes that were screened have not detected vinyl chloride or hydrogen chloride were identified, the EPA said.

Another 181 homes still need to be screened as of Monday, the agency said.

“EPA’s top priority is the health and safety of all communities. Since the initial train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, we have had 6 staff and 16 contractors on the ground to assist with air monitoring actions,” the agency said in a tweet.





The chemicals pose various health risks if people were to come in contact with them. AFP via Getty Images

East Palestine Mayor Trent Conway announced a town hall forum would be held about the train derailment and its aftermath on Wednesday where wary residents could question officials about the derailment and its effect on the community.

“This will be an opportunity for East Palestine Residents and those [affected] in surrounding areas for question and answer,” according to the press release from Conway.

Last week reports emerged of animals falling sick and dying near the crash site, including one dairy farm owner who told WKBN several foxes on his property became mortally ill.

Another woman said her chickens died after the controlled burn of chemicals occurred, according to WKBN.

“My video camera footage shows my chickens were perfectly fine before they started this burn, and as soon as they started the burn, my chickens slowed down and they died,” she said.