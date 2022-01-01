The Utah Utes are playing amazing and really embarrassing the Ohio State Buckeyes, heading into halftime leading 35-21. Ohio State looks to be moving and grooving on offense, but their defense and apparently special teams has been atrocious. There is a ton of time left, but the showing in the first half on defense may be more embarrassing than what we saw in Ann Arbor against Michigan.

I know that the narrative for this game has been surrounding the fact that this game doesn’t matter and it is hard to disagree with that considering four of the best players opted out, but this game does matter. Here are three things that were noticed in the first half. It’ll matter a whole lot more if the Buckeyes continue to have this poor of a performance on defense.

C.J. Stroud is dealing

If you take one thing away from this game, it should be that C.J. Stroud is phenomenal and throws an extremely pretty ball. Stroud has completed 15 of 19 passes for 290 yards and three touchdowns. Stroud has come a long way since his debut and OSU isn’t losing this game because of his performance.

The defense is suspect to say the least

It is pretty clear that the Ohio State defense has not improved at all. I have know idea where to even start. They can’t stop the run or the passing game and everyone has forgotten how to tackle. It also speaks volumes that the best two linebackers are former offensive players. Something needs to change. Thankfully, we know that’s coming with new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles entering stage left after this one.

Targeting needs fixed

Jack Sawyer was ejected from the game due to targeting, and although the current score would remain unchanged even with Sawyer in the game, his ejection still reminds everyone of how silly this rule is. The targeting in college football needs to be fixed and that’s something I think we can all agree on.

[listicle id=71031]

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.

1

1