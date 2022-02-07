Ohio State Football: Ranking our top five favorite alternate uniforms

We now know what the new field turf design will look like in Ohio Stadium. The athletic department teased fans with the ability to play a part in the new look of turf that was in need of replacing, but since then, it’s been somewhat quiet until a Tweet went out this weekend saying the new design was forthcoming.

And here we are just a day later for the big reveal. According to a release from the fine folks at Ohio State, input was used from fans to incorporate the following:

The Block O at midfield has been emphasized with the outer stroke color adjusted to gray

Buckeye leaf decals replace the two X’s at the respective 35-yard line kickoff locations

Official OHIO STATE and BUCKEYES athletics word marks, consistent with those on other venue playing surfaces and on team uniforms and apparel, are in the two scarlet end zones

The outer boundaries of play have been color adjusted to gray to complement the scarlet end zones

Yard line numbering matches the block type font on the players’ uniforms

The iconic black/white/scarlet striping pattern, found most prominently on Buckeye helmets, will have a home in each end zone along the end lines, matching the width of the goalposts

Most, if not all elements were taken from many of the over 1,300 designs an OSU spokesman says were submitted by fans with the majority ruling in a lot of cases. Here’s a look at the new design thanks to a picture posted on the Ohio State Football Twitter account.

Of course, the design won’t please everyone. It’s a classic, traditional design that didn’t get too crazy or go too far out of the box, and I for one, say good job on that. But of course, as is the case with most of these things there will be some rumblings and harrowing comments.

Don’t get too excited though. The new turf won’t be installed in time for the annual spring game but will be in place when OSU opens the season against Notre Dame on September 3.

