Ohio State senior defensive back Marcus Williamson tweets during the Rose Bowl

Ohio State football worked in one more social media kerfuffle before the end of the 2021 college football season. And it was another defensive player making headlines.

Marcus Williamson, a 2020 graduate and fifth-year senior for the Buckeyes, went to Twitter to voice his displeasure and warn possible recruits of trusting coaches and called into question fans’ football IQ.

He did so as the Buckeyes played Utah in the 2022 Rose Bowl.

The defensive back tweeted several times in the second half as Ohio State trailed Utah as Williamson and several other defensive players missed the game. Williamson was cheering for the Buckeyes on Twitter, but his feed took a turn when he called into question the fans.

No, it wasn’t Vontae Davis situation, Marcus Williamson said

Williamson didn’t make the trip to Pasadena and he said he retired. But he made it clear he didn’t quit at halftime like Vontae Davis did in the NFL in 2018.

Nor did Williamson do what K’Vaughan Pope did earlier this season against Akron. Like Williamson, Pope was a veteran defensive player who quit the Ohio State program during the Akron game and later entered the transfer portal.

Who is Ohio State defensive back Marcus Williamson

Williamson played in 46 games for the Buckeyes, recording 68 tackles with with two forced fumbles. He played in 12 games for the Buckeyes this year.

Injuries and the emergence of Denzel Burke led to a reduced role for Williamson this season.

