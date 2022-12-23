Ohio State recruit Lincoln Kienholz says he could have made more NIL money with Washington

“I can go to Washington and get money, or I can go to Ohio State and be developed and then potentially reach my goal of going to the NFL,” quarterback Lincoln Kienholz said of why he signed with the Buckeyes this week.

After all the gyrations of college football’s signing day, Ohio State’s 2023 recruiting class ended up ranked No. 6 in the country. The Buckeyes finished behind Alabama, Georgia, Texas, Miami (Florida) and Oklahoma.

And that was partly a function of class size. OSU brought in fewer recruits (20) than any other program in the top ten.

However, there has still been some handwringing over the Buckeyes’ performance on the recruiting trail, and the comments of one of the players who signed with Ohio State on Wednesday will probably exacerbate that.

“I think Washington had better NIL than Ohio State,” quarterback Lincoln Kienholz said, referring to what he could have made early on off his name, image and likeness rights in Seattle.

“I think I can go to Washington and get money, or I can go to Ohio State and be developed and then potentially reach my goal of going to the NFL,” he continued.

While those comments, made to Midco Sports, reflect Kienholz’s long-term outlook and high ambitions, they also echo a concern in Columbus that Ohio State is failing to maximize its NIL potential when it comes to recruiting.

Washington was 10-2 this year, and the No. 12 Huskies will face No. 20 Texas in the Alamo Bowl Thursday. No. 4 Ohio State, coming off an 11-1 regular season, is headed to the College Football Playoff with a New Year’s Eve, Peach Bowl date with top-ranked Georgia. It is the fifth time the Buckeyes have reached the playoff, Washington has done so only once, back in 2016 when they lost to Alabama in the semifinals.

Yet, somehow, the signal caller out of Pierre, Dakota, believes he could have initially capitalized more financially at Washington. He flipped from his commitment to the Huskies to Ohio State on Dec. 14 despite the dollars available elsewhere.

On signing day, Ohio State coach Ryan Day said of NIL: “It’s become part of the conversation, for sure.”

Judging by this week, it’s just a conversation starter.

