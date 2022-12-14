Ohio State RB TreVeyon Henderson to have foot surgery, miss College Football Playoff

Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson will miss the College Football Playoff.

Henderson tweeted Tuesday night that he would be out of the rest of the season because of a Friday surgery for a lingering foot injury. He told the Columbus Dispatch that he had been dealing with a fracture in his left foot along with torn ligaments and that the pain had only gotten worse since the third game of the season.

“It’s real painful,” Henderson told the paper. “I barely practiced all season. I went through a bunch of different cleats to try to push through it, but the pain was crazy. I really don’t know how I was able to push through it in the games I did play in. I just tried to do the best I can.”

The sophomore is Ohio State’s second-leading rusher despite playing in just eight games and carrying the ball just 107 times. He has 571 yards and six touchdowns. No. 4 Ohio State plays No. 1 Georgia in the Peach Bowl on New Year’s Eve. The winner plays the winner of No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU for the national title.

Ohio State hasn’t had a healthy season at running back. Leading rusher Miyan Williams has missed two games and has 817 yards and 13 TDs on 125 carries. Dallan Hayden has rushed for 510 yards and played in nine games.

Hayden was the team’s leading rusher in wins over Indiana and Maryland in November. He rushed for 102 yards against the Hoosiers and 146 yards against the Terrapins. He then had just two carries for seven yards against Michigan as Williams had eight carries. The Buckeyes’ leading rusher that game ended up being Deamonte Travanum.

Travanum, Williams and Hayden will be Ohio State’s leading rushing options against Georgia without Henderson in the lineup. Henderson ended up missing three of Ohio State’s final four games of the regular season.

Henderson was an immediate star as a freshman in 2021. He rushed for 1,248 yards and 15 TDs and had 27 catches for 312 yards and four TDs. That season made him one of the preseason favorites for the 2022 Heisman Trophy along with teammate C.J. Stroud. If he’s fully healthy entering 2023, Henderson will likely be near the top of the Heisman odds board once again.