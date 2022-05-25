Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown channels John Elway, but dad says lawn game needs work

Ohio State football quarterback Devin Brown,

is an incoming freshman, who finished last season with 4,881 yards passing, 430 yards rushing, and 65 total touchdowns while leading Corner Canyon High School in Utah to the state championship. Brown played for former Ohio State quarterback Joe Germaine during his sophomore and junior seasons in Arizona.

Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Devin Brown (15) simulates a handoff during the spring football game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 16, 2022.

But it is a former Stanford signal caller Brown was recently trying to emulate as he attempted to channel John Elway in a fun social media post.

On Sunday, Brown tweeted a recreation of a practice shot from Elway’s high school days, complete with the NFL legend’s red pinstripe short shorts and striped socks.

“Now I know why Elway was such a savage,” Brown wrote. “Arm felt instantly stronger in the shorts.”

Dad wants Devin Brown to work on lawn mowing skills

Meanwhile, Brown’s dad, Andrew, playfully worried that his son is being distracted by football. .

“After a semester off, former 5-star landscaper ⁦Devin Brown⁩ has dropped to a 3-star in our rankings,” Andrew wrote in a Twitter post. “Measurables and potential are still there but he needs to work on his edging.”

Devin agreed with his dad’s assessment.

“My mechanics and footwork do feel a bit off,” Devin said. “Going to need some summer sessions with my private mowing coach to fine tune things.”

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State quarterback Devin Brown replicates viral John Elway picture