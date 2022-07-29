Ohio State misses out on defensive line prospect John Walker

It’s been a rough couple of weeks for recruiting at Ohio State. The Buckeyes have missed out on a top target running back, two key linebackers, and the top safety in all the land all in the span of ten days. And today, in what’s been a reoccurring theme, the misery kept coming as four-star defensive lineman John Walker committed to UCF.

Things seemed to be trending in Ohio State’s direction for a while and then crystal ball predictions started pouring in for UCF. But why Central Florida? Well, Walker is from Kissimmee, Florida, which is about a stone’s throw from the UCF campus in Orlando. And rumor has it, that mama wanted her son to stay close to home. You can’t fault a young man for respecting his mother’s wishes.

The Knights not only beat out the Bucks, but other top programs like Michigan, Miami, and Florida. Obviously, this is another big loss for Ryan Day and company, but there are still some big names on the board. Clearly, the coaching staff still has work to do.

Hopefully, Ohio State will get back on the winning track soon and start landing some more defense to an already strong offensive class.

Will Desmond Umeozulu commit to Ohio State? – Powered By PickUp

