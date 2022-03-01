For the first time in Ryan Day’s tenure at Ohio State, he did not lead his team to a berth in the College Football Playoff. Day needed a makeover on his staff, as he has hired a new defensive coordinator and now replacing his recruiting director who left for USC with Zach Grant.

This move is viewed around the country as a good one, one that obviously has an impact on Notre Dame. The Irish, along with the Buckeyes and a handful of other schools have a national brand and recruit that way. The Midwest powers rosters each have players from all across the country, often pitting against each other in those recruiting battles.

The hiring of Grant could be seen as an advantage for the Irish, as he will have to establish relationships with a new set of recruits. Western Kentucky, his old employer, doesn’t recruit at the same level as OSU, so Grant is going to have to make new impressions.

Marcus Freeman may be the “new” head coach for the Irish, but his Midwestern roots along with being on the staff for a season prior give him and his staff, who for the most part stayed with him, a leg up. Yes, Ohio State has been one of the best recruiting schools in the country, but Notre Dame needs to take advantage of any chink in the Buckeyes recruiting armor.

List

Notre Dame’s 2023 Recruiting Commitments

Contact/Follow us @IrishWireND on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Notre Dame news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Mike on Twitter: @MikeFChen