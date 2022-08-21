Ohio State freshman wide receiver Kyion Grayes sheds black stripe

It was a busy day over at the Woody Hayes Athletic Facility for the Ohio State football team Saturday. Not only was the team on the field prepping for its season opener against Notre Dame on September 3, but three Buckeyes “officially” became a part of the Buckeye brotherhood by having their black stripes removed.

Not only did running back Dallen Hayden and defensive end Kenyatta Jackson receive the honor, but so too did freshman receiver Kyion Grayes.

Grayes signed on with Ohio State as a part of the 2022 class and was ranked as the No. 14 wide receiver and 88th overall prospect in the cycle according to the 247Sports Composite Rankings.

He was excited to have the black tape removed and celebrated with some of his teammates on Saturday in a brief ceremony.

“Aye man, I just want to say, I love and appreciate all y’all boys man,” Grayes said. “Since day one, y’all brought me in. Shoutout Coach Hart and Zone 6. You know, shoutout the strength coaches. You know, Go Bucks!”

Grayes has some big shoes to fill with how deep and talented the wide receiver position has been at Ohio State recently, but many compare him to Chris Olave with how smooth he is. We can’t wait to see what he means to OSU as this season and others to come, unfold.

Story originally appeared on Buckeye Wire