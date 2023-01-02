Ohio State football transfer portal tracker: Which players are leaving?

Player movement across the college football landscape has picked up.

A newly established transfer portal window opened on Dec. 5, bringing a 45-day period for players to put their names into the online database.

Though Ohio State met Georgia in a College Football Playoff semifinal on New Year’s Eve, it hasn’t been immune to attrition over these past weeks, defections that impacted the Buckeyes’ roster.

Marvin Harrison Jr.: ‘I want to be great so bad.’ Marvin Harrison Jr. combines talent with work ethic at OSU

C.J. Stroud: Amid loss and family heartbreak, Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud matures into model leader

Ohio State football recruiting: Jason Moore prepares to be Larry Johnson’s next project on Ohio State’s defensive line

“There’s going to be situations that occur where guys feel maybe they have an opportunity to go play more at another school,” coach Ryan Day said last month, “and we understand that. It’s something that certainly wasn’t the case very long ago, but it’s become a reality.”

Here is a rundown of all the comings and goings.

Ohio State players enter the transfer portal (4)

Long snapper Mason Arnold: A day after a loss to Georgia in the Peach Bowl, Arnold put his name in the transfer portal. Arnold took over long-snapping duties when Bradley Robinson suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.

Safety Jantzen Dunn: In a tweet on Dec. 13, Dunn announced he was putting his name in the portal, the second defensive back in as many weeks to do so. He played in six games over two seasons with the Buckeyes and largely appeared on special teams on kickoff coverage and punt return.

Safety Jaylen Johnson: The first player from Ohio State to enter the portal was Johnson, a reserve safety who had not played for the Buckeyes in his two seasons with the program. An ACL injury sidelined the former three-star recruit from Cincinnati as a freshman last season, while a deep rotation at safety limited opportunities for snaps this fall.

Story continues

Ohio State Buckeyes linebacker Teradja Mitchell (3) celebrates after Ohio State Buckeyes defensive tackle Jerron Cage (86) recovered a fumble during Saturday’s NCAA Division I football game against the Purdue University Boilerbmakers at Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Oh., on November 13, 2021.

Linebacker Teradja Mitchell: A special teams contributor this season, Mitchell will leave the Buckeyes with one season of eligibility left, he also announced on the first day the portal opened. By appearing in four games as a “super senior,” he is eligible for a redshirt. Mitchell was a team captain and starting linebacker in 2021 before being supplanted in the lineup by Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg.

Want to keep up with Ohio State? Don’t miss a single Buckeyes story. Get a great deal by subscribing to the Dispatch today at www.dispatch.com/subscribenow/.

Players in the transfer portal coming to Ohio State (2)

Long snapper John Ferlmann: After two seasons at Arizona State, he announced Saturday he is transferring to Ohio State. Ferlmann figures to compete with Mason Arnold to handle the long snaps for the Buckeyes next season with Bradley Robinson leaving.

Kicker Casey Magyar: A native of Dublin who spent a season at Kent State in 2021, Magyar announced Wednesday he was joining the Buckeyes as a preferred walk-on.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football transfer portal tracker for 2023