Ohio State football tight end Cade Stover sent to hospital with injury against Georgia

ATLANTA — Ohio State tight end Cade Stover left with an injury late in the first quarter of Saturday night’s College Football Playoff semifinal against Georgia.

Stover was injured after hurdling a defender following a catch on the Buckeyes’ third drive. Trainers examined him in a medical tent on the sideline for several minutes before he went to the locker room at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

He was later transported to a local hospital as a precaution due to possible back spasms, an announcement in the press box said.

As one of the top pass catchers for Ohio State this fall, Stover pulled in 35 receptions for 399 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

His exit against the Bulldogs thinned the Buckeyes’ depth at tight end as Gee Scott had also been considered questionable to play before kickoff.

Sam Hart, Mitch Rossi and Joe Royer were among the tight ends who rotated during the second quarter.

