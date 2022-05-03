Ohio State Buckeyes safety Bryson Shaw (17) runs a drill during a spring football practice at the Woody Hayes Athletics Center in Columbus on March 22, 2022.

Bryson Shaw, who stepped in as Ohio State’s starting free safety last season, is entering the NCAA portal.

The school confirmed Shaw submitted his notification to transfer, making him the second defensive back to do so on Monday following cornerback Lejond Cavazos.

After Josh Proctor suffered a leg fracture in a loss to Oregon in Week 2 last season, Shaw replaced him as the starter and finished with 59 tackles, the third-most among the Buckeyes in 2021.

Shaw, who also had an interception and three pass break-ups while starting 12 games last fall, was named an honorable mention All-Big Ten selection by media members covering the conference.

But with Proctor recovering from his broken right leg and depth in Ohio State’s secondary growing with the addition of Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister, it made a return to the starting lineup less likely.

Even with Shaw’s departure, the Buckeyes have 12 safeties left on scholarship, more than any other position group on the defensive side of the ball that is being reconfigured under new coordinator Jim Knowles. That includes Ronnie Hickman, who was the team’s leading tackler a year ago, and promising underclassmen such as Kourt Williams who have been praised by Knowles at various points in spring practice.

Shaw spent three seasons with the Buckeyes after joining the program in 2019 as a composite three-star recruit from Eldersburg, Maryland.

Joey Kaufman covers Ohio State football for The Columbus Dispatch. Contact him at [email protected] or on Twitter @joeyrkaufman.

Get more Ohio State football news by listening to our podcasts

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Ohio State football safety Bryson Shaw enters transfer portal