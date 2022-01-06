Ohio State football not retaining offensive line coach Greg Studrawa

Greg Studrawa coach of Ohio State’s offensive linemen talks to players in a drill during practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus, Ohio on August 6, 2019. [Kyle Robertson/Dispatch]

Ohio State is not retaining offensive line coach Greg Studrawa, the school confirmed Thursday.

Studrawa, 57, had spent six seasons on the Buckeyes’ coaching staff, beginning as an assistant under former coach Urban Meyer in 2016 and remaining after Ryan Day took over in 2019. A contract extension Studrawa signed two years ago expires at the end of this month.

The Buckeyes’ rushing offense struggled late in the season, including being held to 64 yards rushing in their loss at Michigan.

Studrawa is the second assistant gone from Day’s staff since the season ended last weekend with the Rose Bowl, following secondary coach Matt Barnes who left to become the defensive coordinator at Memphis.

This story will be updated.

