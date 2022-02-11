Ohio State defensive lineman Cormantae Hamilton is no longer with the program according to multiple reports. The former three-star recruit from the 2019 recruiting class did not appear on the updated 2022 roster, and an OSU spokesman later confirmed the news.

Hamilton played in 83 snaps in the two years he played defensive end, tallying six tackles and two sacks. He was converted from his original tight end spot but never really got into the top end of the rotation. As he entered his fourth season, it was unlikely that he would still be a major part of things with such depth on the defensive line.

There hasn’t been any news about Hamilton entering the transfer portal just yet, but should he decide to do so, we’ll have the update for you. He does technically have a couple of years of eligibility left should he decide to further his college football career.

Be ready to expect more defections and/or attrition because Ohio State is still six players over the scholarship limit of 85 as things steam ahead towards the spring.

List

Projecting Ohio State football’s way-too-early 2022 defensive depth chart

WATCH: Ohio State football drops sensational Rose Bowl trailer

List

Ohio State football way-too-early 2022 projected offensive depth chart