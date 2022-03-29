Ohio State defensive back first to lose black stripe this season

It’s early in spring practice, but we’ve already seen the first of what should be many black stripes removed. Oklahoma State transfer Tanner McCalister, who followed new defensive coordinator Jim Knowles from Stillwater to Columbus, got this news early on Monday.

McCalister is a safety who brings some leadership and experience to the Ohio State defense. It helps to have someone with first-hand knowledge of the system as Knowles is installing a new defensive look for the Buckeyes. McCalister played for Knowles the past four years and started 23 games over the course of the past two seasons.

A seasoned veteran taking advantage of an extra season, McCalister seems poised and ready to go. Listen to what he had to say.

“Hey, I just want to say I’m blessed to be here, man. Blessed with this opportunity. I can only thank God man. I’m excited to see what we’re going to do this year. Shout out B.I.A. Hey, I love ya’ll boys. Go Bucks!”

It should be exciting to see what the defense looks like under the leadership of Knowles. There may be some growing pains, but having a guy like Tanner McCalister to help lead the way should ease some of those issues.

List

Ohio State football pre-spring depth chart for defense

Ohio State football projected 2022 defensive depth chart, pre-spring

Contact/Follow us @BuckeyesWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Ohio State news, notes and opinion.