Ohio State begins replacement of turf at Ohio Stadium

Ohio State began replacing the FieldTurf at Ohio Stadium on Wednesday.

A school spokesman said the installation of the new artificial turf is expected to be completed early next month.

The Cincinnati-based Motz Group and its turf manufacturing partner Shaw Sports Turf have been brought on to lay the playing surface.

In a tweet shared by Buckeyes athletic director Gene Smith, a crew was removing the old turf Wednesday morning.

The turf was last upgraded in 2014 and appeared due for an upgrade after players experienced footing issues early last season, an issue coach Ryan Day acknowledged.

FieldTurf was first put down at the Horseshoe in 2007, replacing a natural grass field that had been in place since 1990.

The turf on the indoor field at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center was also replaced earlier this spring.

Ohio Stadium’s new turf will also feature a tweaked design after the athletic department solicited ideas from fans in October.

This is what the new field that will be installed in June and July at Ohio Stadium will look like.

