Ohio State vs. Utah Buckeyes Wire staff predictions

Ohio State availability report for Rose Bowl game vs. Utah

We now know who will be available and not available for the Rose Bowl game against Utah Saturday afternoon. The Buckeyes will be without 22 players, including the four opt-outs that were announced earlier in the week. Those four players are Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson, Nicholas Petit-Frere, and Haskell Garrett

You had to wonder what the availability report would look like this week with the COVID-19 Omicron variant making life difficult again, but it looks like OSU is relatively healthy all things considered.

Ohio State never released information on why players are unavailable, so all we have to go with is a listing.

Game-Time Decision

Unavailable

  • QB JP Andrade

  • WR Kamryn Babb

  • CB Sevyn Banks

  • RB Marcus Crowley

  • S Jantzen Dunn

  • DE Tyler Friday

  • OL Josh Fryar

  • DT Haskell Garrett

  • DT Antwuan Jackson Jr.

  • S Jaylen Johnson

  • LB Cade Kacherski

  • DT Jaden McKenzie

  • LB Mitchell Melton

  • G/C Harry Miller

  • LB Jalen Pace

  • DL Noah Potter

  • LB Cody Simon

  • DB Marcus Williamson

List

