Ohio mom tells police she stabbed her two young children

An Ohio mother was arrested after she told police she stabbed her 7- and 8-year-old children on Thursday night, according to reports.

The mother — who has yet to be identified by local law enforcement — was taken into custody after she called Lucas County Sheriff’s Department from outside the Franklin Park Mall and told the dispatcher she had stabbed her children around 6:20 p.m., officials told WTOL.

Police responded to the home where they found the wounded children. One child was in serious condition, according to Lucas County Sheriff Mike Navarre.

The mother was taken into custody after admitting she stabbed her children. WTOL

The second child is seriously injured but not as badly as the other, he said.

No other information was immediately available.

The investigation is ongoing, officials said.