Ohio man fatally shoots daughter after mistaking her for intruder

An Ohio man shot and killed his 16-year-old daughter inside their family home on Wednesday after mistaking her for an intruder.

The teen, identified by police as Janae Hairston, was inside the garage at the home shortly before 4:30 a.m. when her dad opened fire and mortally wounded her, NBC News said in a report on Thursday.

“My husband made a mistake and shot her because he thought she was an intruder,” the girl’s frantic mom told a 911 dispatcher.

“She was in our garage and my husband just didn’t know what was going on,” she said. “Oh my God!”

The father, who was not identified, is heard in the background during the 8-minute call pleading, “Breathe baby,” the outlet said.

The Columbus Police Department said in a report posted on Twitter that the teen was rushed to Mount Carmel East Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at 5:42 a.m.

No charges have been filed in the case, police said.

The incident came just two days after an off-duty North Carolina police officer shot and seriously injured his 15-year-old son in an apparent accident.

The father, a cop with the Jacksonville Police Department, is cooperating with authorities and has not been charged, police said.

His son was hospitalized at Vidant Medical Center in Greenville.