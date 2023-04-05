Ohio man confesses to murdering friend by ‘accident’

Chilling body cam video captures the moment a man walks up to a police officer in Ohio and confesses that he had fatally shot “an old friend” by accident.

“I’m here to turn myself in,” Brian Mason, 58, is seen telling the cop in the parking lot of the Miamisburg Police Department on March 27 in the clip posted by WHIO.

“I had an accident last night,” he explains as he holds a bottle of water. “I was showing an old friend of mine how to use this gun … and it went off and shot her in the chest.”

“OK,” the cop says.

“I’ve been running around scared,” Mason adds before the cop walks him over to his patrol vehicle and cuffs him.

“I’m going to detain you right now based on what you’re telling me,” the cops says. “Does this person need help right now, are they deceased or what?”





Brian Mason, 58, walked up to a cop in the parking lot of the Miamisburg Police Department in Ohio and admitted to fatally shooting a woman by accident. Miamisburg Police Department

Mason answers: “They’re deceased,” saying the shooting took place at a friend’s house on Montgomery County Line Road in Union Township in Miami County.

He identified the victim as 57-year-old Michelle Elliot.

Additional officers then arrived and asked Mason why he decided to turn himself in at their department in the Dayton suburb.





Mason said he shot 57-year-old Michelle Elliot in the chest while showing her how to use the weapon. Miamisburg Police Department

Mason responds that he had been driving “all over the place” and was living out of his truck and motels, according to the clip.

“I wouldn’t be here voluntarily, but I’ve been so scared since it happened,” he adds.

Mason, who told the cops he had a weapon in his truck, was taken inside for further questioning.





Mason was charged with murder and held on $1 million bond. Miami County Jail

Police alerted the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, whose deputies went to the home where the shooting occurred some 25 miles away.

“Upon deputies’ arrival they received no response. Looking through a window, blood was observed in the residence,” Sheriff Dave Duchak said on Facebook.

“Forced entry was then made at which time an adult female was found deceased in the residence suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound,” it said.

“Upon detectives concluding the interview with Mason he was taken into custody and transported to the Miami County Jail, where he was incarcerated on a charge of murder,” police added.

Mason pleaded not guilty and was held on $1 million bond.