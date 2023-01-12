NFL officials are closely scrutinizing the holders on field goals and extra points, after the league has seen evidence of some holders breaking the rules by placing the ball on a foreign object.

The league told officials to watch for the practice, according to FootballZebras.com. NFL rules are clear that no object of any kind can be used in any manner to assist in holding on a field goal or extra point.

The Football Zebras report shows multiple videos where the holder on a field goal clearly picks up a small object off the ground after the ball is kicked. The video isn’t clear enough to tell what the holders are using. It’s something much smaller than a kicking tee, but even an object the size of a coin might be enough to aid a kicker.

The practice was spotlighted in a training tape distributed to league officials, and now the whole league is on notice.

Officials on the lookout for field goal holders illegally placing football on foreign objects originally appeared on Pro Football Talk