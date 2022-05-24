Officials on deadly school shooting in Texas

Reuters Videos

‘What are we doing?’ -Sen. Murphy on TX school shooting

STORY: A gunman opened fire at an elementary school in South Texas on Tuesday, killing 14 students and one teacher, before the suspect himself died, Abbott told reporters.Abbott said the gunman, identified as 18-year-old Salvador Ramos, apparently was killed by police officers responding to the scene, and that two of those officers were struck by gunfire, though the governor said their injuries were not serious.Authorities said the suspect acted alone.”What are we doing? There were more mass shootings than days in the year. Our kids are living in fear every single time they set foot in a classroom because they think they’re going to be next. What are we doing? Why do you spend all this time running for the United States Senate?” Murphy asked on the Senate floor.Tuesday’s mass shooting at Robb Elementary School marks the deadliest shooting at an elementary school since the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown, Connecticut, the state Murphy represents.