Officers rescue two babies from rubble after deadly Kentucky tornado

17 Holiday Decorating Ideas Interior Designers Use in Their Own Homes

This holiday season, try one of these decorating go-to tricks from interior designers (that they use in their own homes). Ahead, discover how fourteen decorators deck their halls for Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa, and even just general winter cheer. “My mother always decorated our house with natural greenery, flowers, and branches, and I’ve continued to do that as I build memories for my own children an d grandchildren,” says Dallas-based Laura Wilson.