Officer, several others killed at active shooter scene in Raleigh, police sources say

Raleigh police said officers are at the scene of an active shooting Thursday that left one police officer and four or five other people dead, law enforcement sources told affiliate ABC 11.

The shooting suspect is still at large.

Officers responded Thursday to the shooting call near the Neuse River Greenway in the Heddingham neighborhood near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive.

LIVE UPDATES:

8:27 p.m.

7:34 p.m.

RPD: This is still an active investigation. Sections of the Hedingham neighborhood remain closed. Residents should follow the directions of law enforcement officials on the scene.

7:30 p.m.

The North Carolina Department of Public Safety has made numerous state resources available in response to the active shooting incident in Raleigh this afternoon. State Highway Patrol aviation and local patrol members, State Capitol Police Officers, and Alcohol Law Enforcement Special Agents have all responded and are assisting the Raleigh Police Department at this time.

”DPS is providing any needed resources as requested in this investigation and working with local law enforcement to stop this shooter,” said NCDPS Secretary Eddie M. Buffaloe, Jr.

6:54 p.m.:

6:50 p.m.:

Raleigh police: Residents in the area of McConnell Oliver Drive, Tarheel Club Drive, and Old Milburnie Road are being advised to remain indoors. Drivers are advised to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

6:40 p.m.:

Residents in the Hedingham neighborhood are told to stay in their homes and call 911 if they see anything suspicious.

5:50 p.m.:

The Raleigh Police Department is currently on the scene of an active shooting in the area of the Neuse River Greenway near Osprey Cove Drive and Bay Harbor Drive. Residents in that area are advised to remain in their homes.

No further information has been released.

