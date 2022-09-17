Offense non-existent in shutout loss to Dodgers

What we learned as Giants’ offense goes quiet in loss to LA originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

SAN FRANCISCO — Before the bottom of the sixth inning Friday at Oracle Park, a man in a Brandon Crawford Giants jersey proposed to a woman in a Los Angeles Dodgers hat. That was about the only good thing that happened for someone in orange and black.

The Giants managed just two hits Friday night, losing 5-0 to a Dodgers team that clinched the division earlier this week. A year after winning the division by one game, the Giants are 30 1/2 games behind the Dodgers and 4-13 against them.

A matchup of two talented homegrown right-handers didn’t go as expected. Logan Webb lasted just four innings, while the Giants didn’t have a hit in five innings against Dustin May. Only a pitch count saved them from potentially a very embarrassing night.

May was removed before the sixth and Luis Gonzalez broke up the no-no with an infield single off Alex Vesia that left the bat at 54 mph and rolled past the mound so slowly that second baseman Chris Taylor had no time to get a throw off.

The next hit — a David Villar single with two outs in the seventh — was hit considerably harder, and Brandon Crawford nearly gave Giants fans something to cheer for with a deep drive to left-center. Cody Bellinger tracked it down and made a leaping grab at the wall.

Here are the takeaways from a loss that drops the Giants to 69-75:

Short Night

Entering this game, Webb had made eight starts against the Dodgers the last two years — including the playoffs — and posted a 2.64 ERA. There was none of that dominance on Friday night.

Mookie Betts led off the game with a single up the middle, one of seven hits off Webb in just four innings. The Dodgers had a leadoff double and then three singles in the fourth alone, and that was it for Webb, whose pitch count was up to 90 after that frame.

Webb was charged with four runs in his shortest start since April 19. He allowed more than three earned runs for the first time since August 1, a start that was also against the Dodgers.

Story continues

Mayday! Mayday!

The Giants had no chance against May, who threw five no-hit innings but was pulled after 69 pitches because he’s in his first month back in the big leagues after having Tommy John surgery. Dave Roberts told reporters before the game that May would be in the 75-80 range and he didn’t waver, even with a no-hitter on the line.

May’s repertoire seems to be even better since surgery. He averaged 99 mph with his four-seamer and maxed out at 101.4. He allowed just one baserunner on Friday, a walk in the second inning that was immediately followed by an inning-ending double play.

Full Throttle

Thairo Estrada made one of the best defensive plays by a Giants infielder this year when he robbed Max Muncy of a single:

Muncy threw his hands up in disbelief as he got halfway down the line. The good news for him is that next year, with new shift rules, that ball will reach the outfield grass.

Download and follow the Giants Talk Podcast