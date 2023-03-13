Offense abandons Tigers in softball sweep by Kentucky

A rough SEC opener only got rougher on Sunday afternoon, as Missouri lost all three games of its first conference series against Kentucky while scoring no runs in 21 innings.

The offensive challenges only compounded the challenges on defense, as Kentucky’s combination of deft left-handed batters and powerful right-handed batters overwhelmed the base paths and put constant pressure on Missouri’s pitchers. The Wildcats beat Mizzou 5-0 and 6-0 on Sunday after taking the series opener 5-0 on Friday night.

Pitching troubles

Cierra Harrison stood in the pitcher’s circle in the first inning talking with her catcher, Julia Crenshaw, as Larissa Anderson waited for the result of her challenge. The rest of the infield joined, waiting to see if the umpire’s review would bring the Tigers a desperately needed second out in the inning.

Kentucky’s hitters worked their way into good counts and placed hit after hit to the empty spaces in the Missouri defense, keeping runners on the bases and wearing down Harrison early in the game.

Harrison exited the game after three innings, caught in between inducing ground balls and giving the Wildcats all the strikes they needed to get their system going. She threw 37 of her 54 pitches for strikes, a healthy average relative to her other outings, induced four ground-ball outs and three fly-ball outs and walked just one batter. Her two wild pitches, both coming in the first inning, were the result of missed bunt attempts that flew off of Crenshaw’s glove as the runner on first attempted to steal second.

In the first game on Sunday afternoon, Jordan Weber shut out the Wildcats for five straight innings, but exited the sixth after putting a few runners on base and then taking a comebacker off the leg. She also finished with a solid stat line, registering 5.2 innings with a pair of earned runs on six hits and two walks.

These outings weren’t able to get the job done for the Tigers, however, as their offense stalled throughout and couldn’t provide any support for dogged pitching performance.