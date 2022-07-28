Off-Air Content Staff At ‘PBS NewsHour’ Unionizes With SAG-AFTRA – The Hamden Journal

The off-air content staff members of PBS NewsHour have unionized with SAG-AFTRA.

The on-air staffers long have been represented by the union, but they now are joined by 69 reporters, producers, editors, production assistants and others who not only report and produce the show but also create NewsHour’s expanding digital footprint and one-hour primetime documentaries. NewsHour Productions, which produces the show, has officially recognized the bargaining unit, of which more than 70% of the program’s workers signed on to a petition to unionize.

“We are proud to welcome the talented professionals behind NewsHour,” said SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher. “The work they do to inform the people of our nation is vital to our democracy. As president of SAG-AFTRA, I am pleased that they are unionizing because I personally enjoy their refreshingly unbiased presentation of the news as a viewer. We believe that they – and every worker – should have a seat at the table when it comes to their working conditions.”

The NewsHour content staff said in a statement: “As the workers behind one of the most trusted news institutions in the country, our goal is to strengthen this pillar of American television news by creating a better, healthier and more transparent workplace. We love our jobs and are truly driven by the NewsHour’s mission. We are glad that management chose to recognize our union and focus on the collective bargaining process that will ensure our voices are heard.”

SAG-AFTRA already represents NPR and member stations KPBS San Diego, KCRW Santa Monica, KPCC/LAist (SCPR) Pasadena, Marketplace, KQED San Francisco, KUOW Seattle, MPR News, YourClassical MPR, The Current, WBEZ (CPM) Chicago, NHPR Concord, WBUR Boston, WNYC and Gothamist (NYPR) in New York City, WBGO Newark, WHYY Philadelphia, WBGO Newark, WETA Arlington, and WAMU & DCist in Washington, D.C., among others.